Traffic

Two killed in crash on I-15 near Jean identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2022 - 9:04 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2022 - 8:52 pm
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officials have identified two people who died after a crash on Interstate 15 near Jean on Friday night.

The single vehicle rollover crash occurred southbound on I-15 around 8 p.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the two people who died in the crash as Michael Abassi, 22, and Kayla Khouzam, 22.

Khouzam died at the scene, the coroner’s office said. Abassi died Sunday after he had been taken to University Medical Center.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

