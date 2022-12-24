Two killed in crash on I-15 near Jean identified

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 8 p.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officials have identified two people who died after a crash on Interstate 15 near Jean on Friday night.

The single vehicle rollover crash occurred southbound on I-15 around 8 p.m., according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday, the Clark County coroner’s office identified the two people who died in the crash as Michael Abassi, 22, and Kayla Khouzam, 22.

Khouzam died at the scene, the coroner’s office said. Abassi died Sunday after he had been taken to University Medical Center.

