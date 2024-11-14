Use Las Vegas’ HOV lanes? NDOT wants to hear from you

Do you have thoughts about Las Vegas’ carpool lanes? The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to hear them.

Tired of Henderson traffic? Pedestrian bridge, widened 215 on the way

Loose cables cause 2 lanes to close on I-11 in Las Vegas

FILE - An HOV lane sign denotes that the lane is "open to all" as part of a pilot transportation project along Interstate 15 on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Do you have thoughts about Las Vegas’ carpool lanes? The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to hear them.

NDOT is asking commuters across Southern Nevada for feedback on “the effectiveness and usage” of high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes in a new, five-minute survey.

The survey asks drivers — particularly those who commute on Interstate 15 and Interstate 11 — about travel patterns, peak hour usage and other suggestions for improvements.

“This survey marks an important step in understanding how Nevadans use and benefit from the HOV lanes,” NDOT spokesperson Kelsey McFarland said in a statement. “We’re committed to enhancing the HOV system to ensure it meets the needs of all users, supports efficient travel, and promotes safety across the state.”

Commuters can access the survey at dot.nv.gov/HOVstudy, which is available now through Friday, Dec. 13.

In 2023, the Nevada Transportation Board of Directors voted to change HOV lane operating hours to weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A 9-mile stretch of HOV lanes is currently missing on I-15 between Flamingo Road and Silverado Ranch Boulevard as part of the I-15/Tropicana Avenue project, but the removal of the lanes is not permanent, the Review-Journal reported in October.

Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony told the Review-Journal in July that he is still working to remove HOV lanes from Las Vegas freeways, and was influential in getting HOV lane regulation hours reduced to the current hours, rather than the previous regulation of 24/7 enforcement.

For more information on Nevada highways, visit dot.nv.gov.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.