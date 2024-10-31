70°F
West valley auto-pedestrian fatal likely to snarl traffic during rush hour

A police unit has the road blocked (left) on North Decatur Boulevard as a fatal crash (not seen ...
A police unit has the road blocked (left) on North Decatur Boulevard as a fatal crash (not seen) is investigated on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Nvfast.org)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 31, 2024 - 2:23 pm
 
Updated October 31, 2024 - 3:16 pm

Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that closed portions of a major west valley interchange shortly before rush hour.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near North Decatur Boulevard and Interstate 11 (U.S. 95), according to a post on X by the Nevada State Police.

A female pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene while the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

Decatur Boulevard was closed in both directions at I-11 and the northbound on-ramp is closed, police said, adding that they would likely be closed for hours.

Police asked motorists to use alternative routes and avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

