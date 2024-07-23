What are those bumps on Las Vegas roads?

If you’re new to the area and have ever wondered why Southern Nevada utilizes the dots rather than lines, the Review-Journal has answers.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, near Sahara Avenue Exit in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Newcomers to Las Vegas might notice something valley natives may not – lanes on side streets and freeways are marked by raised dots instead of painted lines.

Long-time residents might not even notice them, but if you’re new to the area and have ever wondered why Southern Nevada utilizes the dots rather than lines, the Review-Journal has answers.

The raised pavement markers, also known as “Botts’ dots”, enhance lane visibility, especially during adverse weather conditions, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokesperson Kelsey McFarland.

The makers reflect light from vehicle headlights, which provides a clearer indication of lane boundaries than traditional painted lines. The markers also alerts drivers when they might have unintentionally crossed into another lane.

The Nevada Department of Transportation has used raised pavement markers for several decades in Southern Nevada, McFarland said.

“The lack of snow removal operations means that RPMs remain intact and effective year-round, unlike in regions that experience heavy snowfall, where snowplows can dislodge the markers,” she said.

The markers are only used in Clark County, according to NDOT.

Increased visibility isn’t the markers’ only benefit. The markers are generally more economical over the long term.

The initial installation of the markers can cost more than painted lines, but the markers have more longevity and require significantly less maintenance, making them more cost-effective, McFarland said.

The dots, which are named for California Department of Transportation engineer Elbert Botts, were mandated for use in non-snowfall areas of California by the state’s legislature in 1966.

The state announced in 2017 that it planned to navigate away from using the dots to make roads more compatible with self-driving vehicles and because the dots were breaking up too often under heavy truck traffic, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on X.