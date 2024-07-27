What they’re saying on social media about the traffic nightmare

Stranded drivers were among those who were taking to social media to document the traffic crisis happening Saturday on two major Southern California highways.

‘Traffic apocalypse from hell’ as thousands stuck on I-15, I-40 more than 24 hours after fire

A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)

The traffic nightmare that was unfolding on two Southern California highways, including the main route to Las Vegas, was generating much discussion on social media on Saturday.

Interstate 15, closed by a truck carrying lithium-ion batteries on Friday, was said by a California Highway Patrol officer to be backed up about 15 miles on Saturday with thousands of motorists stranded. Interstate 40 was also jammed up as drivers sought another route.

Here’s what they were saying on social media about the situation:

⚠️⚠️ATTN Drivers ⚠️⚠️ NB I-15 remains closed due to the battery truck fire near Baker. Fire crews are doing everything they can but it’s unknown when the route going NB will reopen. Please check with @SBCOUNTYFIRE for fire updates - stay safe out there crews, it’s hot. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/3iSxvtaHDQ — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) July 27, 2024

San Bernardino County Fire was also providing updates:

Morning Update: Baker Incident The northbound lanes of the 15 Freeway near Baker remained closed overnight. To manage traffic, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) alternated the north and southbound flow on the southbound lanes. Multiple attempts were made to move the container… — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) July 27, 2024

Drivers who got caught in the mess were also speaking out:

Was in Las Vegas for a few days with my oldest son to celebrate the end of Summer Vacation. Unfortunately on our way back we were caught up in the biggest traffic jam of my life. Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California was closed due to a big rig accident and… — Ngoma Kurira (@Ngoma_Kurira_) July 27, 2024

Well-known radio personality JT The Brick was stuck in it as well:

Thousands of cars and trucks stranded on 40E outside of Barstow.@News3LV @8NewsNow @FOX5Vegas

People need answers and support out here. pic.twitter.com/GLOMaUgYQr — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) July 27, 2024

Others were pointing out that perhaps lithium batteries shouldn't be transported by road in the first place.