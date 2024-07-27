102°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Traffic

What they’re saying on social media about the traffic nightmare

A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on F ...
A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)
More Stories
‘Traffic apocalypse from hell’ as thousands stuck on I-15, I-40 more than 24 hours after fire
Charred cakes dry off after Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responds to a Freed’s Bakery del ...
Cakes charred after bakery truck catches fire on Las Vegas highway
Traffic seen on Interstate 15 northbound near Tropicana Avenue on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Mic ...
‘Pave-A-Thon’ begins near Strip, closing I-15 in Las Vegas
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist from San Diego killed in crash near Mesquite
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2024 - 11:46 am
 

The traffic nightmare that was unfolding on two Southern California highways, including the main route to Las Vegas, was generating much discussion on social media on Saturday.

Interstate 15, closed by a truck carrying lithium-ion batteries on Friday, was said by a California Highway Patrol officer to be backed up about 15 miles on Saturday with thousands of motorists stranded. Interstate 40 was also jammed up as drivers sought another route.

Here’s what they were saying on social media about the situation:

San Bernardino County Fire was also providing updates:

Drivers who got caught in the mess were also speaking out:

Well-known radio personality JT The Brick was stuck in it as well:

Others were pointing out that perhaps lithium batteries shouldn’t be transported by road in the first place. See Jeremy Ross’ X post in the thread:

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Brightline’s Vegas-to-LA rail line project sees more progress
recommend 2
Motorcyclist from San Diego killed in crash near Mesquite
recommend 3
Ride along with those helping drivers stranded in Las Vegas heat
recommend 4
What are those bumps on Las Vegas roads?
recommend 5
‘Traffic apocalypse from hell’ as thousands stuck on I-15, I-40 more than 24 hours after fire
recommend 6
Portion of Interstate 15 shut down for barricade