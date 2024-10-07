Woman dies after striking boulder in Henderson

A 75-year-old woman died after a crashing into a boulder in Henderson on Friday.

A 75-year-old woman died after police said she crashed her vehicle into a “large” boulder in Henderson on Friday.

The Henderson Police Department said a woman in a 2007 Toyota Tundra was driving east on Stufflebeam Avenue near Galleria Drive around 8:22 p.m. when she drove off the road while negotiating a curve and struck a “large” boulder in a landscaped area.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in serious condition and later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Speeding may have been a factor in the crash, police said, while noting they do not suspect she was impaired.

The woman’s death is the 17th traffic-related fatality in Henderson police’s jurisdiction this year.

The crash remains under investigation. The woman’s identity will be shared by the Clark County coroner’s office at a later date, police said.

