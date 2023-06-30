100! Las Vegas sees first triple-digit day of 2023

The mercury at the airport last reached 100 degrees at 105 on Sept. 8, 2022.

The sun's rays pierce through an aliens sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works in August 2022 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sun's rays pierce through a metal dinosaur sculpture outside of Artistic Iron Works in August 2022 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The triple-digit heat has arrived in Las Vegas. And it’s gonna stay for several days.

At 1:35 p.m. Friday, the valley reached 100 degrees for the first time in 2023 at Harry Reid International Airport, the National Weather Service said.

It had been 293 days since Las Vegans felt a 100-degree day, the longest stretch with no 100-degree days (at the airport) in the valley’s weather history.

The mercury at the airport last reached 100 at 105 on Sept. 8, 2022.

Previously, the longest stretch without reaching 100 degrees was 290 days, from Sept. 13, 1964, to June 29, 1965, making June 30 of that year the latest 100-degree day in Las Vegas history.

May 24 is the average for reaching 100 at the airport, according to weather service records.

The forecast high for Friday is 104 with 108 projected for Saturday, 112 on Sunday and 113 on Monday.

An excessive heat warning runs from 11 a.m. Saturday through 9 p.m. Monday.

Cooling stations located around the valley will be open Saturday through Monday, according to Clark County.

Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.