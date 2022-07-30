4th night of Las Vegas monsoon storms possible

Another night of monsoon storm activity could occur in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

A car drives though flood waters on West Washington Avenue near North Main Street on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anybody up for a fourth night of rain, wind, lightning and possible flooding?

Another night of monsoonal storm activity is possible for the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

“Those conditions could develop again,” said meteorologist Matt Woods after a Friday storm that was primarily a wind event, knocked out power to more than 16,000 NV Energy customers.

Pahrump and Boulder City received thunderstorm action, the Nye County seat hit with rain early Friday evening while Boulder City got the tail end of the storm after 9 p.m.

The biggest single spot for rain was the Winchester area with .75 of an inch. Winds of 54 mph were registered at Nellis Air Force Base.

Saturday is pegged at a 30 percent chance of storms or showers, mainly after 1 p.m. The sky will be sunny otherwise with a high near 98.

Saturday evening is also a 30 percent risk before 11 p.m.

Sunday continues the risk. A high near 98 is forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.