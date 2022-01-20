49°F
Afternoon breezes, sunny Thursday forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2022 - 5:30 am
 
Las Vegas high temperatures in the low 60s, a few degrees above normal, are forecast for Thursd ...
Las Vegas high temperatures in the low 60s, a few degrees above normal, are forecast for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, by the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mild weather with increasing afternoon breezes are forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A sunny sky, an afternoon high of 62, about 3 degrees above normal, are expected. Afternoon breezes could reach up to 20 mph.

Friday will be similar with winds reaching 25 mph.

Morning lows will be in the low 40s.

Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

