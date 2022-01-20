Afternoon breezes, sunny Thursday forecast for Las Vegas

Sunny and mild weather with afternoon breezes are forecast for Las Vegas on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas high temperatures in the low 60s, a few degrees above normal, are forecast for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, by the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A sunny sky, an afternoon high of 62, about 3 degrees above normal, are expected. Afternoon breezes could reach up to 20 mph.

Friday will be similar with winds reaching 25 mph.

Morning lows will be in the low 40s.

Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend with highs in the low 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

