Afternoon storms develop in Spring Mountains, Henderson

Heavy clouds over the Spring Mountains as seen from Henderson on Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Some heavy rain is falling in the Spring Mountains near Mount Charleston and a storm popped up near Black Mountain in Henderson shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

A gauge at Cold Creek shows 0.28 of an inch in the past 6 hours in the mountains while .08 was recorded near Anthem.

“The Black Mountain storm popped up pretty quick,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman. “Most of what’s forming is moving north-northwest. We do have chances all afternoon for storms.”

A flash flood warning was issued for a desert area near Hayford Peak about 20 miles straight north of Las Vegas. The warning runs until 4:15 p.m. Water could be flowing east toward U.S. 93.

“We don’t have any gauges on the north or northwest side of the peak, but it has been raining pretty hard,” Stessman said.

A flash flood advisory for the entire Las Vegas region that began at noon Friday is in place until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Saturday risk of storm activity is placed at 40 percent in the latest weather service forecast. The risk drops to 20 percent Saturday night.

The high Saturday should be around 96 with light and variable winds early, with gusts as high as 20 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday’s high should be close to 100 with the storm risk still placed at 20 percent.

Conditions are expected to clear by Monday with a high near 104.

Storms in the region Friday

While Las Vegas stayed dry Friday, there were storms in the region Friday with some flooding near Death Valley after sunset and an earlier storm near Indian Sprigs in the early evening.

“We had a few showers and storms around us, but there was very little activity in Las Vegas and it appears to be a lesser chance overnight,” said meteorologist Todd Lericos. “Once Saturday afternoon comes around we’ll be right back at it. Things can happen quickly.”

