Afternoon storms move swiftly across south, west Las Vegas

Some intense but short-lived rainstorms hit much of the south and west sides of Las Vegas on Saturday afternoon before moving east, according to the National Weather Service.

A car drives through high water on South Buffalo Drive at West Darby Avenue as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A truck drives through high water on South Buffalo Drive at West Darby Avenue as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People stop for a bite to eat under some umbrellas of a cart vendor along West Twain Avenue as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A truck navigates through high water about West Darby Avenue and South Blue Monaco Street as rain continues about the city on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some heavy rain is falling in the Spring Mountains near Mount Charleston and a storm popped up near Black Mountain in Henderson shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

As of 3:30 p.m, showers were falling across much of the south and west sides of Las Vegas Valley. The Flamingo Wash showed 0.47 of an inch in southwest Las Vegas.

We did good here at home. Reports from other electronic amateur weather stations within 1 mile radius (North Summerlin, Pueblo, South Shores, Desert Shores, Sun City) .75 to 1 inch, came down real hard, real fast in a small area. Can’t remember last time it rained like that 👍 pic.twitter.com/bkrRDFZGwa — Tim Szymanski (@firepeio) July 31, 2021

“The average in several west valley gauges looks like four-tenths of an inch,” said meteorologist Morgan Stessman.

By 4:15 p.m. rainfall totals included .71 near Angel Park, .59 near Smoke Ranch and Buffalo, .47 at Wet ‘n’ Wild and .28 west of the Silverton Casino, according to the Regional Flood Control District.

By 4:30 p.m., skies were clear and the storms had moved east toward Lake Mead.

A gauge at Cold Creek showed 0.28 of an inch in the past 6 hours in the Spring Mountains while .08 of an inch was recorded near Anthem.

“The Black Mountain storm popped up pretty quick,” Stessman said. “Most of what’s forming is moving north-northwest. We do have chances all afternoon for storms.”

A flash flood warning was issued for a desert area near Hayford Peak about 20 miles straight north of Las Vegas. The warning runs until 4:15 p.m.

“At 2:53 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms over the Sheep Range have dissipated,” the weather service advised. “However, the warning is continued for elevated flows on the east slopes.” Water would be flowing east toward U.S. 93.

A flash flood advisory for the entire Las Vegas region that began at noon Friday is in place until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Saturday night risk of storms is 20 percent, says the weather service.

The high Saturday reached 95 at McCarran International Airport.

Sunday’s high should be close to 100 with the storm risk still placed at 20 percent.

Conditions are expected to clear by Monday with a high near 104.

