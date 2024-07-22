Airport sets daily high at 114, though rain falls in parts of the valley

The excessive heat warning has been extended to end at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The sun shines through a creosote bush at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas, on Sunday, July 7, 2024, the hottest day in Las Vegas weather history when it reached 120 degrees. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The heat records just keep mounting for the Las Vegas Valley. Though late Sunday night, Henderson saw rain, lightening, and a thunderstorm while Las Vegas saw clouds.

Harry Reid International Airport reached a high of 114 at 4:56 p.m. Sunday, surpassing the high temperature for July 21 of 113, set just last year.

On Saturday a high of 113 tied the daily record set in 1938 and 1959.

The July 22 record is 115 set in 2023.

“We have a 7 percent chance of tying the record,” National Weather Service meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

An excessive heat warning has been extended to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The official measuring station at the airport shows an average daily temperature of 100.4 through July 20. The record for any July is 97.3, set last year.

“We’ll probably end up with a triple-digit average for the month unless we get some storms,” meteorologist Mark Austin said.

The current forecast calls for a Monday high of 111 with a 30 percent chance for monsoonal moisture, most likely in higher elevations. The risk rises to about 40 percent Monday evening.

Expected conditions are identical for Tuesday. Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of the week at 112. Sub-110 highs are forecast for the weekend.

