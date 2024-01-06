Angel Peak gust hits 71 mph; Sunday to be ‘windy and raw’

A wind advisory for the entire Las Vegas region runs from 6 p.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.

Homes in Summerlin get a view of Red Rock Canyon in the snow on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winds were gathering velocity Saturday night northwest of Las Vegas as a cold front is forecast to deliver stronger gusts early Sunday morning.

A gust of 71 mph was recorded on Angel Peak at 6:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m., said meteorologist Clay Morgan of the National Weather Service. A gust on State Route 158 on Mount Charleston was logged at 49 mph.

“It is going to be windy and raw on Sunday,” Morgan said of the Las Vegas proper forecast. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph with a high temperature near 50 are expected.

Winds on Saturday evening were reaching 20-25 mph ahead of the front. Morgan said the front should arrive before sunrise Sunday and winds will shift from the north.

There is a 20 percent chance of snow showers before 10 a.m., Sunday. Patchy and blowing dust is expected between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the latest weather service forecast.

Conditions in central Las Vegas will be breezy with a north-northwest wind of 22 to 24 mph, with gusts to 37 mph.

Sunday night will be clear and breezy with a northwest wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Winds will continue on Monday with a high near 51. North winds are expected to be 13 to 18 mph, with gusts to 26 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.