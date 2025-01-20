Below freezing temperatures expected Tuesday at Las Vegas airport

Gusty winds were reaching 35 mph at the airport Monday afternoon, but are forecast to be largely absent Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to dip to about 28 degrees at the Las Vegas airport Tuesday morning, which would make it the coldest day in the Las Vegas Valley since Jan. 2, 2022.

However, gusty winds that were reaching 35 mph at the airport Monday afternoon will largely be absent, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

While not as cold as those east of the Rockies, we're still going to be cold the next few mornings! The forecast low of 29°F in Las Vegas Tuesday morning would be the first time dropping below 30°F since Jan 2, 2022. Be sure to grab a coat before you head out! #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/fnVQp7twCO — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 19, 2025

Tuesday’s high should reach about 51 with a Wednesday morning low near 32. Temperatures are forecast to gradually rise a few degrees each day the rest of the week.

The region’s extended dry spell has a chance of ending this weekend, albeit unlikely.

“The best chance (for precipitation) is Saturday night into Sunday,” said meteorologist Jenn Soulat. “Probably a 20 to 40 percent chance.”

Monday was the 191st consecutive day without measurable rainfall at Harry Reid International Airport, making it 49 days short of the longest drought at the airport, which was in 2020.

If rain remains absent, the valley will tie the 2020 record on March 10 and break it on March 11.

It’s going to be COLD tonight, and for those in Central Mohave County including Kingman and Wikieup, a Hard Freeze Warning is in effect. Remember the 4 P’s when it comes to extremely cold temperatures – people, pets, plants, and pipes - and make your preparations today! #azwx pic.twitter.com/tchX9rbHnu — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 20, 2025

Strong winds in Colorado River Valley

Winds are expected to remain strong in the Colorado River Valley on Tuesday, while a hard freeze is forecast for northwest Arizona where lows may dip to 18 in the Kingman area.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, north-northwest winds were gusting as high as 54 mph at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport with steady winds of 46 mph.

A wind advisory for the Colorado River Valley that began Monday morning runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

