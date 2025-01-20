50°F
Below freezing temperatures expected Tuesday at Las Vegas airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2025 - 3:54 pm
 

Temperatures are expected to dip to about 28 degrees at the Las Vegas airport Tuesday morning, which would make it the coldest day in the Las Vegas Valley since Jan. 2, 2022.

However, gusty winds that were reaching 35 mph at the airport Monday afternoon will largely be absent, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s high should reach about 51 with a Wednesday morning low near 32. Temperatures are forecast to gradually rise a few degrees each day the rest of the week.

The region’s extended dry spell has a chance of ending this weekend, albeit unlikely.

“The best chance (for precipitation) is Saturday night into Sunday,” said meteorologist Jenn Soulat. “Probably a 20 to 40 percent chance.”

Monday was the 191st consecutive day without measurable rainfall at Harry Reid International Airport, making it 49 days short of the longest drought at the airport, which was in 2020.

If rain remains absent, the valley will tie the 2020 record on March 10 and break it on March 11.

Strong winds in Colorado River Valley

Winds are expected to remain strong in the Colorado River Valley on Tuesday, while a hard freeze is forecast for northwest Arizona where lows may dip to 18 in the Kingman area.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, north-northwest winds were gusting as high as 54 mph at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport with steady winds of 46 mph.

A wind advisory for the Colorado River Valley that began Monday morning runs until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

