Las Vegas Weather

Chance of rain Thursday evening before Las Vegas clearing trend

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2023
 
Rain is a 30 percent chance for Las Vegas in the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, according ...
Rain is a 30 percent chance for Las Vegas in the evening of Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. A pedestrian waits to cross the street at Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thursday evening could be wet in the Las Vegas Valley before a week of mostly clear skies, says the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase during daylight hours Thursday with a 30 percent chance of showers after 4 p.m. The high should be near 52. Light and variable winds in the morning will become westerly at 8-13 mph in the afternoon.

Friday begins a stretch of mostly sunny skies. The high will be near 52, but winds that could gust as high as 31 mph will make the day feel much colder.

Highs for the coming week will be in the mid-50s with lows around 35, according to the weather service forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

