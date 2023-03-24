Chilly forecast to continue its long run in Las Vegas

The cold winter/spring in Las Vegas is predicted to continue into April, says the National Weather Service.

Precipitation and cold temperatures have been the norm for the Las Vegas area since early in 2023 and may continue right on into April, according to the National Weather Service. Snow-covered mountains are seen behind The Strat, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

When they predicted a better-than-average possibility of below normal temperatures and above average precipitation, long-range forecasters at the National Weather Service nailed the weather pattern for March in Las Vegas.

With a week to go, the month has produced only four 70-degree days (a 74 on March 11 being the highest) while rainfall at Harry Reid International Airport has exceeded the norm with .49 of an inch compared with the norm of .34 of an inch. Snowfall in the Spring Mountains and all of Nevada has been off the charts.

The warm up will come…eventually! But for now the pattern remains cool and wet through the remainder of the month 🌧️ #nvwx #Vegasweather #cawx #azwx https://t.co/PSPgUSiSDc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 23, 2023

Friday won’t be any exception to the trend, and the rest of the month may be the same.

Even with a sunny sky, the high is expected to be near 63, about 12 degrees below normal. Winds of 7-15 mph could gust to 23 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with equally strong wind conditions before a Saturday morning low near 40.

Weekend highs are forecast to be 57 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday. If on target, the weekend would be coldest days this week. Both days should at least be sunny.

A 72 is forecast for Tuesday, and there could be a chance of some precipitation late in the month, says the Las Vegas office of the weather service.

February was also chilly with an average daily temperature of 49.2 degrees at the official airport measuring station. That was 4.3 degrees below normal and the 27th coldest February in 86 years of such records being kept.

With 21 inches of snow in the past two days, Lee Canyon has reached 254 inches for the season, an inch short of the record.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.