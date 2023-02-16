Chilly Las Vegas conditions should warm by Sunday

A chilly week should turn warmer late in the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas high temperature will be around 51 on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A chilly week is forecast to turn warmer late in the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

Under a sunny sky, the Thursday high should be near 51, about 10 degrees below the norm for mid-February. North-northwest winds will be about 6-9 mph before switching from the northeast later in the morning.

Friday will be partly cloudy and will warm to around 56 with similar wind conditions.

Saturday will rise to about 59 while Sunday is projected to reach 64, a few degrees above normal. Monday and Tuesday will see a high near 67, according to the latest forecast.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.