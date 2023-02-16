Chilly Las Vegas conditions should warm by Sunday
A chilly week should turn warmer late in the weekend, says the National Weather Service.
Under a sunny sky, the Thursday high should be near 51, about 10 degrees below the norm for mid-February. North-northwest winds will be about 6-9 mph before switching from the northeast later in the morning.
Friday will be partly cloudy and will warm to around 56 with similar wind conditions.
Saturday will rise to about 59 while Sunday is projected to reach 64, a few degrees above normal. Monday and Tuesday will see a high near 67, according to the latest forecast.
