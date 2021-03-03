43°F
Clear Las Vegas sky to turn mostly cloudy with gusty winds

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2021 - 3:42 am
 
A clear sky will become cloudy by late afternoon on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts up to 20-30 mph are also forecast. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A clear Wednesday sky will gradually turn to clouds by late afternoon with winds gusting up to 30 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“It should be pretty nice day and then be mostly cloudy by 4 p.m.,” weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet said. “It will get breezy in the afternoon with gusts from 20 to 30 mph around the valley.”

The front moving across the valley from Southern California will be a one-day event, to be followed by a weekend of clear skies and highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday should see a high around 68 with a 73 on Friday, a 75 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday.

A second front, this one coming from a more northerly direction will increase winds on Saturday.

No precipitation is expected from either front, extending the dry conditions. February, normally one of the wettest months of the year, saw McCarran International Airport receive just 0.01 inches of rain.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

