Clearing in Las Vegas, more snow in Spring Mountains forecast

While the first of two storms has left considerable snow in the Spring Mountains, any significant white stuff has primarily avoided the Las Vegas Valley.

Clark County 215 in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was receiving snow flurries about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Several other areas were getting a dusting with Centennial Hills receiving about an inch overnight. (RTC Fast Cam)

While the first of two storms left considerable snow in the Spring Mountains, any significant white stuff has primarily avoided the Las Vegas Valley.

The Centennial Hills area received about an inch of snow overnight while many parts of the valley have had flurries but no real accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have reports of flurries on the Strip, in Summerlin, Mountain’s Edge and a majority of points across the valley,” weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet said about 3:45 a.m.

McCarran International Airport was reporting light snow but no accumulation.

Clear rush hour

The forecast means rush hour and the rest of the day will likely be moisture free, unlike Monday when heavy snow caused Interstate 15 to be closed in both directions for a few hours near Primm.

“The clouds will be clearing out and it will be mostly dry and we could see some sunshine in the afternoon,” Guillet said. “It will still be cold however with a high around 46.”

Mountain snow

The Spring Mountains should receive another 2 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday. The official measurement of what fell in the past 24 hours won’t be known until 7 a.m., but at least a foot and perhaps more fell on Monday. The Mt. Charleston fire station reported 7 inches in the 24 hours ending Monday at 7 a.m.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday above 2,000 feet. Travel on mountain roads could be difficult.

Second storm

The second storm will affect areas north of Clark County through Thursday or Friday, Guillet said.

“This system is warmer and snow levels won’t be as much with it,” Guillet said. “It’s mainly focused on the Sierras and areas north of Las Vegas and will be pretty much stationary for a prolonged time.”

The storm is expected to move through the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, but only rain is expected, Guillet said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.