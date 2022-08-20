Clearing sky expected for 3-4 days; Lake Mead up more than 2.25 feet

Saturday may be the last day of possible rain before high pressure provides clear skies for a few days.

Light clouds linger over the northwest valley as seen from Summerlin on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

With high pressure building over the area, monsoon conditions may take a few days off after Saturday, says the National Weather Service.

The Saturday forecast for the Las Vegas Valley calls for a 20 percent chance of precipitation after 2 p.m. with a high near 99, a mostly sunny sky and light winds. The risk will drop to 10 percent in the evening hours.

The Sunday morning low will be around 80 before rising to 100 with light winds.

Forecasters say the risk for showers returns on Wednesday after clear days Monday and Tuesday when highs will be around 101-104 with lows near 83.

Lake Mead rises continues

Heavy rainfall, especially in Arizona in recent weeks, has boosted the water level at Lake Mead.

The lake level was 1,043.03 feet (above sea level) at 3 p.m. Saturday, a rise of 2.32 feet from its low so far this year at 1040.71 feet on July 27.

The National Weather Service reported 10.8 inches of rain at Rockville, Utah, on Friday near Zion National Park. That water will flow into the Virgin River and much of it will drain into Lake Mead.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.