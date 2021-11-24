Cold front rolling into Las Vegas for Thanksgiving weekend

Temperatures are expected to drop to the low 60s for Thanksgiving Day, the National Weather Service said.

The Strip seen from the Clark County Wetlands Park in Las Vegas in October 2021. (Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A cold front is rolling into the Las Vegas Valley just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Barry Pierce said lows are expected to drop into the low- to mid-40s overnight on Tuesday, with temperatures hovering between 60 and 65 degrees across the valley on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is an early look at our Thanksgiving Day forecast for a few locations in our area. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/tRwLQx0qPM — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 21, 2021

“Tomorrow will be breezy, with north winds picking up to 15 to 25 mph,” Pierce said. “The winds can make it feel cooler tomorrow and on Thanksgiving day.”

Pierce said the valley has been running above average for temperatures this month, but that the holiday is expected to stay around average. Temperatures are expected to rise a tad into the weekend, forecast around 63 to 68 for Friday and 67 to 72 for Saturday and Sunday.

The holiday weekend is expected to remain sunny and dry with no rain in the forecast.

