Cold fronts will blow through valley for cooler Memorial Day

Cooler temperatures and gusty conditions are forecast this weekend as cold fronts move through the Las Vegas Valley, says the National Weather Service.

A high temperature of 95 is forecast for Las Vegas on Saturday, May 28, 2022, according to the National Weather Service. A view looking toward the north Strip as hazy weather conditions blanket the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cold fronts will move through the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday and Sunday, ushering in cooler temperatures through Memorial Day.

Windy conditions and low humidity have prompted the National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings both days. On Sunday, the Spring Mountains are included in the warning because the front will lower humidity conditions.

Waves could reach 3 feet on the lakes.

“On Saturday, the strongest winds will be to the south of us around Searchlight, the (Colorado) River valley and Lake Mead and Lake Mohave in the late morning,” meteorologist John Salmen said, adding that winds in the valley will increase later in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday winds of 25-30 mph will be from the south and southwest with gusts into the 40s, Salmen said. Sunday winds will be more north-northwest and a little lighter in velocity.

The cold front will drop the Saturday high temperature to about 95 while Sunday will be near 89. The Memorial Day high will top out near 84.

Back to 100s; rain at 0.16”

High temperatures will rise starting Tuesday, reaching triple digits by Thursday, according to the forecast.

Total precipitation at Harry Reid International Airport this year is 0.16 of an inch, compared with the norm of 2.05 inches by May 27. The last measurable rain at the airport was 0.10 of an inch on March 28.

