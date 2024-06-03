Coming heat may set record for earliest 110-degree day in Las Vegas

The earliest 110-degree high reading at the Las Vegas airport is June 6, 2010.

Record-tying high of 104 to end May just a taste of next week

High temperatures may reach 111 degrees in Las Vegas this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The sun rises over the valley on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The earliest 110-degree day in Las Vegas weather history may arrive this week.

An excessive heat warning runs from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Friday, and high temperatures in Las Vegas may reach into the 110s with 120 possible in Death Valley, says the National Weather Service.

The earliest 110-degree reading at the Las Vegas airport is June 6, 2010.

“Wednesday (June 5) is projected to be 108 with a 111 on Thursday and 110 on Friday,” said weather service meteorologist Ashley Nickerson.

Looking for tips to beat the heat as temperatures take off later this week? Well look no further, we've got you covered! Check out our "Heat Tips Playlist" below for tips to stay cool. #NVwx #AZwx #CAwx #VegasWeather #VegasWx pic.twitter.com/F2LKJwcVf8 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 3, 2024

High temperatures of 106 to 114 degrees are forecast for Las Vegas, Pahrump and Barstow. Highs from 108 to 115 are expected for Mesquite, Overton, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Kingman may reach 104 to 109 for Kingman with 115 to 120 degrees for Death Valley National Park.

“We’re already 5 to 10 degrees above normal, and the big thing is the overnight lows Wednesday through Saturday won’t go below 80 degrees,” Nickerson said. “That will make it tough to cool off overnight.”

Last year, it took until a June 30 for the airport to reach 100 degrees, a record for the latest date ever. But it warmed up after that this a stretch in July going down as the hottest 10 days in Las Vegas weather history, according to the weather service. In addition, July was officially the hottest month in Las Vegas weather history with an average temperature of 97.3 degrees.

As the heat builds day by day, there will be little relief during the overnights, especially within the Las Vegas Valley and Death Valley National Park, the heat warning stated.

Residents and tourists are advised to:

— Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

— Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

— Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

— To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

— Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911.

— Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Although it won’t help for this summer, the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is working on new requirements that would force businesses to set their own rules relative to heat. Official heat complaints from workers have risen sharply in the past few years.

The Clark County coroner’s office tallied 307 deaths related to heat last year — a more than 80 percent increase from 2022, according to data obtained by the Review-Journal.

