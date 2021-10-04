79°F
Cooler, possibly wet days forecast for Las Vegas

Showers in the forecast this week
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. Rain is a 40 percent possibility on ...
Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. Rain is a 40 percent possibility on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, says the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A cooling trend with a chance for precipitation is forecast for Las Vegas Valley residents in the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds are expected to increase on Monday with light winds and a high near 90. There is a 20 percent chance of rain late in the day.

Tuesday is expected to have a 40 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms with a high near 83.

Rain chances decrease to 20 percent Tuesday evening with a low around 66.

The Thursday high is forecast to be around 85 with highs later in the week below 80 degrees.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
