Cooler, possibly wet days forecast for Las Vegas

A cooling trend with a chance for precipitation is forecast for Las Vegas Valley residents in the coming week, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers in the forecast this week

Clouds cover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, July 26, 2021. Rain is a 40 percent possibility on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, says the National Weather Service. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Clouds are expected to increase on Monday with light winds and a high near 90. There is a 20 percent chance of rain late in the day.

Another quiet day today, then increasing clouds Monday leading to a chance of showers Tuesday. Temps will be near early Oct averages today and tomorrow, then fall below average for a few days. Light winds through Wednesday, followed by a slight uptick in southerly winds Thursday. pic.twitter.com/zUcuHX4MNn — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 3, 2021

Tuesday is expected to have a 40 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms with a high near 83.

Rain chances decrease to 20 percent Tuesday evening with a low around 66.

The Thursday high is forecast to be around 85 with highs later in the week below 80 degrees.

