Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm

Monday should be the nicest day of the winter before a windstorm makes Tuesday windy, possibly wet and snowy, says the National Weather Service.

High winds in the Las Vegas region may reach 65 mph on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, according to the National Weather Service. A worker fixes traffic cones that were knocked down by windy weather, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Monday may be the best weather day of the winter, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday will probably be the opposite.

The high on President’s Day for central Las Vegas will be near 68 with calm winds and a sunny sky.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts over 60 mph are possible along with blowing dust which will make for dangerous travel conditions. Ensure that loose items are secured. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/F6fMrZDGzD — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 19, 2023

Tuesday will see winds increase throughout the day with a high wind watch for the entire region beginning in the morning and extending through Wednesday morning.

Southwest winds of 30-40 mph could gust to 65 mph. Downed trees and power lines and blowing dust are possible. Widespread power outages are possible Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The highest velocity winds are expected on higher terrain, including the Spring Mountains and the Mojave Desert north of Interstate 15.

In Las Vegas, the Tuesday high should be near 71 with winds of 15-25 mph in the afternoon gusting to 38 mph. Blowing dust is possible, most likely after 3 p.m.

There is a slight chance of rain showers after 10 p.m., mixing with snow after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds overnight into Wednesday could reach 55 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, says the weather service.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will be below normal after the storm moves east.

