Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm

Enjoy great Monday weather, prepare for Tuesday windstorm
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Monday may be the best weather day of the winter, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Tuesday will probably be the opposite.

The high on President’s Day for central Las Vegas will be near 68 with calm winds and a sunny sky.

Tuesday will see winds increase throughout the day with a high wind watch for the entire region beginning in the morning and extending through Wednesday morning.

Southwest winds of 30-40 mph could gust to 65 mph. Downed trees and power lines and blowing dust are possible. Widespread power outages are possible Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The highest velocity winds are expected on higher terrain, including the Spring Mountains and the Mojave Desert north of Interstate 15.

In Las Vegas, the Tuesday high should be near 71 with winds of 15-25 mph in the afternoon gusting to 38 mph. Blowing dust is possible, most likely after 3 p.m.

There is a slight chance of rain showers after 10 p.m., mixing with snow after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds overnight into Wednesday could reach 55 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, says the weather service.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will be below normal after the storm moves east.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

