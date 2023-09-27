67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Las Vegas Weather

Enjoy the 90s while you can, then grab your jacket

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Highs in the lower 90s will prevail in Las Vegas through Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, before falling ...
Highs in the lower 90s will prevail in Las Vegas through Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, before falling about 10-15 degrees below normal starting this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen as clouds linger over the Las Vegas valley during a cool and windy afternoon, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

If you are a lover of warm weather, bask in the next few days when Las Vegas Valley highs will rise into the lower 90s.

Wednesday is projected for a high of 95. Same for Thursday (with breezes to 22 mph), followed by a 92 on Friday.

Conditions will take a sharp turn south beginning Saturday.

How about a breezy 80 for a Saturday high? Or 74 on Sunday, with a 76 on Monday. Lows will drop into the upper 50s.

A trough of low pressure is bringing cooler air in from the Pacific Ocean, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service forecast.

“We are moving into some fall-like weather patterns,” said weather service meteorologist Sam Meltzer. “We can’t rule out some more (days in) the 90s, but the bulk of them should be behind us.”

Temperatures could be up to 15 degrees below normal for at least a week before getting back to normal for early October, which is in the upper 80s.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
2
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
U2’s opening act at The Sphere ‘a big person’
3
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
Report: Teen charged with murder in hit-and-run claimed he’ll ‘Be out in 30 days’
4
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
Josh McDaniels betting favorite to be 1st NFL coach fired
5
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
Raiders designate backup quarterback for Steelers game
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
40 percent chance of rain early Saturday in Las Vegas
40 percent chance of rain early Saturday in Las Vegas
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Pacific hurricane may bring rain to Las Vegas, but not a big threat
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County
Mount Charleston gets flash flood warning as rain hits Clark County
Expect windy, cooler conditions after wet Wednesday
Expect windy, cooler conditions after wet Wednesday
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
Monsoon rain leaves Las Vegas roads flooded — PHOTOS
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?
How do the recent storms stack up to past major floods in Las Vegas?