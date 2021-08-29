81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Las Vegas Weather

Excessive heat warning for Las Vegas extended until Monday evening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2021 - 5:30 am
 
Updated August 29, 2021 - 6:50 am
Gabrielle Holloway hands an ice cream to Kerry Nixon outside her family's Baskin Robbins in Hen ...
Gabrielle Holloway hands an ice cream to Kerry Nixon outside her family's Baskin Robbins in Henderson, Sunday, June 20, 2021. The Las Vegas region is under an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A few more days of excessive heat are in store for the Las Vegas region before some moisture could arrive, according to the National Weather Service.

An excessivee heat warning has been extended a day to run through 8 p.m. Monday.

The Sunday forecast high is 109 at McCarran International Airport with a sunny sky and winds below 10 mph. The Saturday high was 108.

Clark County cooling shelters will be open at most locations Sunday.

After an overnight low around 84, the Monday high is expected to be near 108.

The Tuesday high is forecast to drop to near 103, just a few degrees above normal.

Monsoon moisture from Hurricane Nora near Baja California enters the forecast on Wednesday when a high of 93 is predicted.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee dies at 79
Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee dies at 79
2
Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. How long can it last?
Las Vegas’ housing market is white-hot. How long can it last?
3
Police: Man’s body found in Summerlin desert area
Police: Man’s body found in Summerlin desert area
4
2 shot at Henderson gas station
2 shot at Henderson gas station
5
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in Summerlin home, police say
Man fatally stabbed during altercation in Summerlin home, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST