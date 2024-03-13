Expect some rain, more cooler conditions in Las Vegas on Friday

Widespread showers are likely Friday in the valley while snow may continue in the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

A fisherman waits for a bite as stormy skies loom over Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lee Canyon Resort received 5 inches of snow Wednesday night and at least 2 more inches fell Thursday, March 14, 2024, and it was still snowing. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)

Snow falls on the slopes of Lee Canyon on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. About 5 inches fell Wednesday and snow was steadily falling Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Louie Lopez/Lee Canyon)

Stormy skies linger over Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Zion Garcia, 15, right, reels in a fish next to his brother, Angelo Garcia, 11, during a Latino Outdoors event at Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Angelo Garcia, 11, concentrates as a fish nibbles on his bait during a Latino Outdoors fishing event at Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Angelo Garcia, 11, and his brother Zion Garcia, 15, reel in a fish during a Latino Outdoors event at Lorenzi Park on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A line of clouds blocks the sunset over the western horizon in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winds that gusted to 55 mph Thursday are expected to diminish Friday morning, but there’s a 60 percent chance of widespread precipitation in the valley even as snow may continue in the mountains, says the National Weather Service.

While Red Rock topped the chart at 55 mph with a 2:30 a.m. Thursday gust, the North Las Vegas Airport recorded a wind of 45 mph at 4:53 a.m. while Harry Reid International Airport logged a gust of 41 mph at 10:56 a.m. Henderson reached 36 mph just before noon.

The Las Vegas airport had a high Thursday temperature of 61. The airport saw 654 delayed flights and 65 flight cancellations Thursday.

The gusts are likely to decrease a bit, dropping to around 30 mph overnight and back to 15-25 mph on Friday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.

The snow continues to fall pic.twitter.com/DMhelvkPyj — Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) March 14, 2024

Lee Canyon reported 8 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, and more is forecast Friday. The resort is at 170 inches of snowfall this winter.

Secure the garbage cans and be prepared for strong north winds gusting 40-55 mph across much of our region tonight through Thursday and Thursday night before decreasing Friday morning. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/X3NJmvt0OG — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 13, 2024

Showers are a 60 percent probability in the valley on Friday, mainly before 2 p.m. The high should be near 58. Morning north-northeast winds of 6-14 mph will become west-northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph are possible.

Scattered showers, mainly before midnight, are forecast for Friday evening. The sky will be mostly cloudy with light winds. The chance of rainfall is 30 percent.

On Saturday, isolated showers after noon are expected. The high should be near 62. The chance of rain is 20 percent.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a Sunday morning low near 48.

Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high near 69.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.