Expect some rain, more cooler conditions in Las Vegas on Friday
Widespread showers are likely Friday in the valley while snow may continue in the Spring Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds that gusted to 55 mph Thursday are expected to diminish Friday morning, but there’s a 60 percent chance of widespread precipitation in the valley even as snow may continue in the mountains, says the National Weather Service.
While Red Rock topped the chart at 55 mph with a 2:30 a.m. Thursday gust, the North Las Vegas Airport recorded a wind of 45 mph at 4:53 a.m. while Harry Reid International Airport logged a gust of 41 mph at 10:56 a.m. Henderson reached 36 mph just before noon.
The Las Vegas airport had a high Thursday temperature of 61. The airport saw 654 delayed flights and 65 flight cancellations Thursday.
The gusts are likely to decrease a bit, dropping to around 30 mph overnight and back to 15-25 mph on Friday morning, National Weather Service meteorologist Morgan Stessman said.
The snow continues to fall pic.twitter.com/DMhelvkPyj
— Mt Charleston Mountain Man (@mountainman_mc) March 14, 2024
Lee Canyon reported 8 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, and more is forecast Friday. The resort is at 170 inches of snowfall this winter.
Secure the garbage cans and be prepared for strong north winds gusting 40-55 mph across much of our region tonight through Thursday and Thursday night before decreasing Friday morning. #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/X3NJmvt0OG
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 13, 2024
Showers are a 60 percent probability in the valley on Friday, mainly before 2 p.m. The high should be near 58. Morning north-northeast winds of 6-14 mph will become west-northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph are possible.
Scattered showers, mainly before midnight, are forecast for Friday evening. The sky will be mostly cloudy with light winds. The chance of rainfall is 30 percent.
On Saturday, isolated showers after noon are expected. The high should be near 62. The chance of rain is 20 percent.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with light winds and a Sunday morning low near 48.
Sunday should be mostly sunny with a high near 69.
