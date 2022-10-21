Fine Friday weather to turn windy, chilly and perhaps wet on weekend

A cold front moving south through Nevada will turn warm weather into a bit of winter before the weekend ends, says the National Weather Service.

There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend as a cold front moves south through Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. A pedestrian walks in the rain, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Friday is forecast to be a great mid-October weather day for the Las Vegas Valley. Then the weekend goes downhill …. or gets blown away.

A Friday high near 87 is expected with winds of 5-9 mph and a sunny sky, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday night will be mostly clear, but winds are expected to rise to 9-13 mph with gusts to 18 mph.

A weather service wind advisory begins at 11 a.m. Saturday while a Clark County dust advisory has been issued for all of Saturday.

A Saturday high near 83 is forecast with a sunny sky.

Patchy blowing dust is possible after 11 a.m., and a southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph will increase to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 49 mph as a low pressure cold front moves from Northern Nevada into the Southern Nevada region.

Winds will shift to the north with the passage of the front, expected early Sunday morning.

The wind advisory, which covers Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California, runs through 5 a.m. Sunday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, says the weather service.

Motorists should use extra caution when driving, especially when handling a high profile vehicle. Outdoor objects need to be secured.

Saturday night will bring a 20 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Patchy blowing dust could occur before midnight. The night will be partly cloudy with a Sunday morning low around 55.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 68. The Monday morning low could be just below 50 degrees.

Highs early next week will be in the mid-70s with lows around 50.

Dust advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability issued a dust advisory for Saturday to advise residents and construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust because of the forecast of high winds.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

— Limit outdoor exertion when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Run your house and car air conditioners to filter out particulates.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

— Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

— Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.

