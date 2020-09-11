64°F
Fire smoke may not pose major issues for Las Vegas sky Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2020 - 5:30 am
 
Updated September 11, 2020 - 6:34 am

Smoke from California wildfires will be present in the Las Vegas sky on Friday but should not pose too much of an air quality issue.

“I don’t think it will be a major factor, but it’s hard to tell how much it will get down to lower levels,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

The air quality forecast is moderate for Friday, suggesting people with respiratory issues should stay indoors as much as possible.

The expected Friday high will be around 94, about 3 degrees below normal. Winds will be light and variable.

Temperatures will rise during the weekend with a forecast high of 98 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.

Dry spell record may fall

There is no precipitation in the seven-day forecast, Gorelow said.

Friday will be the 144th consecutive day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport. The 1959 record streak of 150 days could be broken next Friday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
