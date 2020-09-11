Fire smoke may not pose major issues for Las Vegas sky Friday

Smoke from California wildfires will be present in the Las Vegas sky on Friday but should not pose too much of an air quality issue.

The sun, clouded by smoke from wildfires in California, sets behind Spring Mountains National Recreation Area on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. Some smoke from the wildfires is expected in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, but is expected to stay at higher altitude, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

“I don’t think it will be a major factor, but it’s hard to tell how much it will get down to lower levels,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said.

While skies today should be mostly clear, we will still see smoke drifting eastward from California wildfires. Fortunately, most of the smoke is elevated several thousand feet above the ground, so air quality shouldn't be too heavily degraded. #VegasWeather #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/m4aW0NWbiP — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 11, 2020

The air quality forecast is moderate for Friday, suggesting people with respiratory issues should stay indoors as much as possible.

The expected Friday high will be around 94, about 3 degrees below normal. Winds will be light and variable.

Temperatures will rise during the weekend with a forecast high of 98 on Saturday and 101 on Sunday.

Dry spell record may fall

There is no precipitation in the seven-day forecast, Gorelow said.

Friday will be the 144th consecutive day without measurable rain at McCarran International Airport. The 1959 record streak of 150 days could be broken next Friday.

