Friday high in Las Vegas expected to be 113

A hot start to Friday will likely lead to the hottest day of the prolonged heat spell for the Las Vegas region.

The forecast high for Las Vegas is 113 for Friday, July 31, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. In one way to battle the heat, people prepare for a day of kayaking in Black Canyon at the base of the Hoover Dam with Desert Adventures at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

(National Weather Service)

A hot start to Friday will likely lead to the hottest day of the prolonged heat spell for the Las Vegas region.

At 4 a.m., the temperature was 90 degrees at McCarran International Airport, a few degrees above readings on previous days this week.

The forecast high is 113, says the National Weather Service. Thursday’s high was 110.

Can we discuss that #DeathValley was a scorching 104F at 1am? 🥵♨️😖 Don't forget that much of the region is under an Excessive Heat Warning, so be sure to take necessary heat precautions if heading outdoors!#CaWx pic.twitter.com/RIFlYJGOr3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 31, 2020

Winds will be 5-14 mph from the southeast and could gust up to 21 mph in the afternoon.

The early Saturday low is forecast to be 86 with the high again rising to about 113.

Sunday is expected to reach 110.

The combination of excessive heat warnings and advisories remains in place through Saturday evening, according to the weather service.

Hottest July 30 in 131 years

Around the region, two communities set record highs on Thursday, including one that was first set 131 years ago.

Needles, California, recorded a high of 120, surpassing the record of 117 set in 1889 and also reached in 1995 and 2018.

Kingman, Arizona reached 110, surpassing the 106 recorded in 1907.

A reading of 105 in Bishop, California, tied a record reached in 1977.

Cooling stations

Clark County will have four additional cooling stations open during the excessive heat warning.

The four locations will have precautionary measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including screening protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, the county said.

In the Las Vegas Valley, the cooling stations open at various times:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North., open 24 hours a day. Call 702-229-6117

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., closed Saturday. Call 702-455-7169

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open daily 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to noon for hydration only. Call 702-222-1680.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road in Henderson, open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday. Call 702-267-4040.

Daytime shelters for the homeless will be open in Clark County through Sept. 30. The Shade Tree shelter is open at 1 W. Owens Ave. in North Las Vegas from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for women and children only. Shade Tree can be reached at 702-385-0072.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.