From record Las Vegas highs to possible record low — with some snow

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2020 - 5:17 am
 
Updated November 6, 2020 - 5:39 am

As perhaps could be expected with wild 2020, the Las Vegas summer will disappear after Friday with drastic weather changes.

And, from 3 to 6 inches of snow could accumulate this weekend above 5,000 feet in area mountains.

A Friday high of 85 is forecast, according to the National Weather Service. That would tie the record 85 set in 1988 and be the third straight day with a record high. Thursday reached 86.

Possible record cold Sunday

The heat will be followed by a forecast high temperature of 54 on Sunday, a degree lower than the 55 for the recorded lowest maximum temperature for Nov. 8 set in 1946.

“We could be going from record highs to record low temperatures all in a couple of days,” said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce.

As the first of two fronts arrives, winds will kick up starting Friday afternoon with gusts possibly reached 30 mph in the northwest valley, Pierce said.

West-southwest winds of 5 to 14 mph will become southeast in the morning.

“The winds should hold at 20 mph through most of Friday and into the evening,” Pierce said.

200 days without rain

One front will arrive Saturday with a high near 60 before a clearing Saturday evening.

Saturday night, skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 45. The chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday is the 200th consecutive day without rain at McCarran International Airport.

A second front will arrive Sunday morning.

Snow above 5,000 feet could cause some travel issues with possible flakes down to 4,000 feet, Pierce said.

“We could get 3 to 6 inches over the weekend,” Pierce said.

A red flag warning for the entire are is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday as low humidity, high winds and dry conditions would allow any fire to rapidly spread.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

