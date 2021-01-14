44°F
Get outside weather forecast for Las Vegas into weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2021 - 4:48 am
 
Lindsey Daub tries to get her 13-month-old son's, Luke, attention as she takes a picture of him ...
Lindsey Daub tries to get her 13-month-old son's, Luke, attention as she takes a picture of him at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson. A high pressure ridge will likely bring Las Vegas to a high near 68 on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Seth Odom, left, and his wife Kelli relax with their son Andrew, 2, at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson.
Seth Odom, left, and his wife Kelli relax with their son Andrew, 2, at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson. A high pressure ridge will likely bring Las Vegas to a high near 68 on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Wendy Zimmer, left, relaxes with her dog Coco and her friend Lesley Miller at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson.
Wendy Zimmer, left, relaxes with her dog Coco and her friend Lesley Miller at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson. A high pressure ridge will likely bring Las Vegas to a high near 68 on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Take a walk. Ride a bike. Go to the park.

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures a dozen degrees above normal will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley Thursday and Friday, says the National Weather Service.

The Thursday high should reach 68 with winds around 6 mph. Friday conditions are expected to be nearly identical.

The high temperatures will be well below the records of 74 for Thursday and 73 for Friday, both set in 1945.

Temperatures n the Spring Mountains will be in the 60s as well.

70 possible, but not likely

“If we get a little more north wind on Saturday we could reach 70, but it’s not likely,” said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce, noted that Saturday afternoon winds could be 10 to 15 mph with possible gusts up to 20 mph.

Windy conditions with winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected for Lake Mohave and Laughlin.

Weekend highs will remain several degrees above normal with temperatures falling back to around 60 early next week.

The thermometer has stayed above freezing at McCarran International Airport all winter, dropping to 33 on Dec. 13 and Christmas Eve, Pierce said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal/com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
