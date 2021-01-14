Get outside weather forecast for Las Vegas into weekend

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures a dozen degrees above normal will be felt in the Las Vegas Valley Thursday and Friday, says the National Weather Service.

Lindsey Daub tries to get her 13-month-old son's, Luke, attention as she takes a picture of him at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson.

Seth Odom, left, and his wife Kelli relax with their son Andrew, 2, at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson.

Wendy Zimmer, left, relaxes with her dog Coco and her friend Lesley Miller at Cornerstone Park on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Henderson.

Take a walk. Ride a bike. Go to the park.

The Thursday high should reach 68 with winds around 6 mph. Friday conditions are expected to be nearly identical.

The high temperatures will be well below the records of 74 for Thursday and 73 for Friday, both set in 1945.

Temperatures n the Spring Mountains will be in the 60s as well.

70 possible, but not likely

“If we get a little more north wind on Saturday we could reach 70, but it’s not likely,” said weather service meteorologist Barry Pierce, noted that Saturday afternoon winds could be 10 to 15 mph with possible gusts up to 20 mph.

🛥️Elevated north winds will continue to produce choppy water on Lake Mohave heading into the weekend. Conditions will not be as bad on Lake Mead. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/7P7dZd8vS3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 13, 2021

Windy conditions with winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected for Lake Mohave and Laughlin.

Weekend highs will remain several degrees above normal with temperatures falling back to around 60 early next week.

The thermometer has stayed above freezing at McCarran International Airport all winter, dropping to 33 on Dec. 13 and Christmas Eve, Pierce said.

