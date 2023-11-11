43°F
Las Vegas Weather

Great parade conditions forecast, perhaps not so much for Formula 1

Low 70s over the weekend
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2023 - 5:30 am
 
Rancho High School Air Force Junior ROTC member Aleksey Prodan marches in the Veterans Day para ...
Rancho High School Air Force Junior ROTC member Aleksey Prodan marches in the Veterans Day parade in Las Vegas in 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sunny and calm conditions are forecast for the Las Vegas Veterans Day parade. But weather may not be perfect for Formula 1 race action starting Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Participants and spectators in the 10 a.m. Saturday parade downtown should see temperatures warming into the 50s with an afternoon high near 70 expected. Winds from the northeast are forecast to stay in single digits.

Sunday through Tuesday will see highs around 70 with morning lows in the low 50s. Some clouds will develop through the week.

Partly cloudy skies are expected to turn mostly cloudy on Wednesday with rain becoming a possibility later in the day.

Formula 1 practice laps begin Thursday evening, which is when the forecast calls for up to a 30 percent chance of rain. Rain is also a 50 percent possibility Friday.

“It’s a bit uncertain how much water we’ll get from it,” said meteorologist John Salmen about the expected cold front. “They (race cars) may have to deal with it on Friday, but maybe the weekend will be OK.”

The Formula 1 cars have two types of rain tires, so stopping the action is only likely if the rain is heavy. The spray that heavier Formula 1 cars produce from bigger tires can impact drivers’ visibility.

Chances of rain are expected to dwindle by the 10 p.m. Saturday Grand Prix race, but that’s a but past the weather service’s forecast projection.

Las Vegas has not received rain since Oct. 1, and the norm for November is just .30 of an inch.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

