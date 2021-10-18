Gusty overnight winds in Las Vegas region should die down Monday
Gusty overnight winds should dissipate as Monday progresses, according to the National Weather Service.
Winds in Las Vegas were forecast to reach 35 to 40 mph overnight Monday while gusts in the Spring Mountains were forecast to reach 70 mph, said meteorologist Jenn Varian.
Winds should drop to 24 to 30 mph in Las Vegas by Monday afternoon.
The Monday high temperature should be near 70 with an overnight low near 49.
Conditions will be similar on Tuesday.
No precipitation is expected from the cold front, said Varian.
