Gusty Saturday winds only blemish on Las Vegas weekend forecast

A nearly perfect early spring weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather forecast.

Sunny skies and a high of 74 are forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, March 5, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

The sky will be sunny with light winds. The Friday afternoon high will be near 74.

Saturday will see some late morning winds of 20-30 mph that will extend into the afternoon or evening, said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet. The high should be around 77.

Winds will calm Sunday for a high near 76.

A cooler start of the work week is forecast as a front headed in from the Pacific Northwest will kick up winds on Monday when the high is expected to reach 73. The Tuesday high will be around 64 with a 60 forecast for Wednesday.

❄️Vegas Meteorological Winter Recap (DEC-FEB)❄️ Most notable about this past winter was that the temp never reached freezing at McCarran. This is the first time that has happened on record! WOW!😱#nvwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/rXh66NVSFQ — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) March 4, 2021

In a recap of the winter months (December through February), the Las Vegas office of the weather service noted Thursday that the temperature at McCarran International Airport never dropped to freezing, the first time that has occurred.

The dry conditions continued with just 0.25 inches of precipitation, well below the normal of 1.8 inches. It was the ninth driest winter for McCarran weather records.

