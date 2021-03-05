47°F
Gusty Saturday winds only blemish on Las Vegas weekend forecast

March 5, 2021 - 4:17 am
 
Sunny skies and a high of 74 are forecast for Las Vegas on Friday, March 5, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. Rosario Miyu, 5, walks at Sunset Park during a sunny Friday, April 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A nearly perfect early spring weekend is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the latest National Weather forecast.

The sky will be sunny with light winds. The Friday afternoon high will be near 74.

Saturday will see some late morning winds of 20-30 mph that will extend into the afternoon or evening, said weather service meteorologist Kate Guillet. The high should be around 77.

Winds will calm Sunday for a high near 76.

A cooler start of the work week is forecast as a front headed in from the Pacific Northwest will kick up winds on Monday when the high is expected to reach 73. The Tuesday high will be around 64 with a 60 forecast for Wednesday.

In a recap of the winter months (December through February), the Las Vegas office of the weather service noted Thursday that the temperature at McCarran International Airport never dropped to freezing, the first time that has occurred.

The dry conditions continued with just 0.25 inches of precipitation, well below the normal of 1.8 inches. It was the ninth driest winter for McCarran weather records.

