Gusty Wednesday forecast for Las Vegas Valley

A wind advisory expires at 10 a.m. Wednesday, but strong winds may continue, says the National Weather Service.

Windy conditions with gusts to 34 mph are forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024., according to the National Weather Service. A large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy Monday morning, on Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Wednesday morning winds could gust to 50 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory that began Tuesday at 7 p.m. is set to expire at 10 a.m. However, north-northeast winds of 15-22 mph could gust as high as 34 mph in northeast and southern Clark County.

Wind gusts reached 43 mph Tuesday evening at Harry Reid International Airport and were nearly as strong at the North Las Vegas Airport and slightly less strong at Henderson Executive Airport.

A Wednesday high of 62 is forecast by the weather service.

Winds are expected to be nearly as strong Thursday with gusts to 26 mph before calming down Thursday evening.

Temperatures may warm to around 70 by the weekend, meteorologists say.

