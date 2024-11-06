41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Weather

Gusty Wednesday forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Strong winds forecast for Wednesday
Windy conditions with gusts to 34 mph are forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024., according to t ...
Windy conditions with gusts to 34 mph are forecast for Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024., according to the National Weather Service. A large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy Monday morning, on Jan. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Pleasant Election Day weather forecast for Southern Nevada
Rain, wind forecast for Las Vegas weekend as Election Day nears
Weekend chill, possible rain for Las Vegas; winter blast in mountains
October 2024 went down in the Las Vegas weather records as the hottest October ever, according ...
October 2024: Just another record-hot month in Las Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Wednesday morning winds could gust to 50 mph in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory that began Tuesday at 7 p.m. is set to expire at 10 a.m. However, north-northeast winds of 15-22 mph could gust as high as 34 mph in northeast and southern Clark County.

Wind gusts reached 43 mph Tuesday evening at Harry Reid International Airport and were nearly as strong at the North Las Vegas Airport and slightly less strong at Henderson Executive Airport.

A Wednesday high of 62 is forecast by the weather service.

Winds are expected to be nearly as strong Thursday with gusts to 26 mph before calming down Thursday evening.

Temperatures may warm to around 70 by the weekend, meteorologists say.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES