Gusty winds expected to join excessive Las Vegas heat

An excessive heat warning for nearly all of Southern Nevada will include gusty winds on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Ian Alaniz, 5, of Dublin, Texas, touches a water feature outside of the New York-New York hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 10, 2021. The forecast high for Las Vegas is 112 on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A high of 112 is forecast for McCarran International Airport, a degree above the Wednesday high. Winds up to 25-30 mph are expected.

Death Valley may see highs up to 125 while Laughlin will be around 117.

The excessive heat warning expires at 8 p.m. It is in place for all but higher elevations.

The Friday high will be around 107 with similar conditions forecasted for the weekend.

Excessive heat brings increased risk for heat related illnesses, particularly for people working or taking part in outdoor activities. The weather service advises to drink plenty of fluids and stay in an air-conditioned room as much as possible.

For more information on how to survive the heat, click here.

Local cooling stations will be open Wednesday and Thursday.

