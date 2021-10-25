Gusty winds, rain expected Monday in Las Vegas

Winds gusting to 55 mph and a strong possibility of rain are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

as Vegas starts the week off with a wind advisory

Gusty winds are expected in the Las Vegas Valley on Monday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Winds gusting to 55 mph and a strong possibility of rain are forecast for Las Vegas Valley on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. South to southwest winds of 25-35 mph could gust to 55 mph. The area covered includes eastern Clark County, San Bernardino County in California and Mohave County in Arizona.

“Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles, large trucks, trailers, and campers due to dangerous crosswinds on area thoroughfares,” the advisory states. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Monday. The advisory warns residents and local construction sites of the possibility of blowing dust due to high winds in the area. Those with heart or lung disease, older adults and children should stay indoors as much as possible as they could be at greater risk from airborne particulates.

Winds have already begun to increase out in the Sierra Nevada and some high terrain areas of Clark County. So we have pushed the Wind Advisory for those areas up to begin now. Las Vegas's advisory will still begin tomorrow by 10AM. #vegasweather #nvwx #cawx https://t.co/BqNbz4HYJ9 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 25, 2021

Hazardous boating conditions are expected on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave with waves up to 3 feet.

“Winds should ramp up starting about 10 a.m. and could reach 50 mph,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher. “The biggest impact will be on driving high-profile vehicles, but it will be windy all over the valley.”

A 60 percent of showers is likely after 5 p.m.

Today’s high should be near 78. The overnight low will be around 51.

Overnight winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 70. Winds will be 7 to 13 mph.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.