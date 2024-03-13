Gusty winds up to 50 mph forecast tonight into early Friday

Winds of 35 mph were clocked at the Las Vegas airport Wednesday morning and are expected to escalate overnight. Mountain snow is possible later in the week.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip walk on Las Vegas Boulevard despite a high wind warning on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Winds may gust to 50 mph on Thursday, March 14, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip brave gusts as a high wind warning is in effect on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Winds may gust to 50 mph on Thursday, March 14, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ire-Lynn Rettinger, 2, plays with her brother Aiden, 16, off the side of the road in Kyle Canyon on Mount Charleston northwest of Las Vegas in Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. Some snow is possible in the Spring Mountains on Friday, March 15, 2024, according to the National Weather Service. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A forecast of steady north winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Wednesday night into early Friday prompted an air quality dust advisory for Clark County.

Wind gusts to 35 mph were recorded at Harry Reid International Airport about 10 and 11 a.m. Wednesday while steady winds were ranging from 15 to 25 mph.

Winds are expected to increase Wednesday evening and last until early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory runs from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Clark County issued a dust advisory to “advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust due to the forecast of high winds in our area” effective Wednesday night into Thursday morning because of the forecast.

Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Tips to limit exposure to dust include:

— Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air. Exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

— Keep windows and doors closed.

— Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

— Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

— To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

— Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

— Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

— Call Environment and Sustainability’s dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878) to report excessive amounts of blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities.

The weather service forecast calls for patchy blowing dust before 2 a.m. Thursday and again after 5 a.m. Winds of 14-24 mph are expected in the central valley with gusts to 36 mph. Winds could gust to 44 mph at Red Rock.

Thursday conditions may include blowing dust between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. North-northeast winds of 20-24 with gusts as high as 37 mph are forecast. Winds could gust to 49 mph at Red Rock.

Friday is forecast to bring a 30 percent chance of showers to the central valley with partly sunny skies and high near 59. North winds of 10-15 mph may gust to 21 mph.

The west side of the valley has a 40 percent chance of snow showers before 9 a.m. Friday then a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Lee Canyon may receive 1-3 inches of snow Thursday night with a 70 percent chance of snow Friday and new snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Another 1-2 inches of snow is possible Friday night.

