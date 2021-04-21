64°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Las Vegas Weather

Gusty winds, Wednesday high of 79 forecast for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2021 - 4:26 am
 
Winds in Las Vegas could reach close to 30 mph Wednesday, April 21, 2021, according to the Nati ...
Winds in Las Vegas could reach close to 30 mph Wednesday, April 21, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. New York New York is seen as a large American flag blows in the wind during a cool and windy morning on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A partly sunny Las Vegas sky will clear gradually Wednesday while winds will gust up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 79, just about normal.

Thursday will see reduced winds and a high near 80.

“There’s a very small risk of some showers on Thursday,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

After the cold front moves through, temperatures will rise for the weekend with a high near 87 on Friday, an 87 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday.

A red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for northwest Arizona. Steady southwest winds gusting to 35 mph combined with low humidity will create conditions when any spark could allow flames to spread rapidly.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
Having difficulty finding gas in Las Vegas? You’re not alone
2
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
Raiders’ Mark Davis defends tweet about Derek Chauvin verdict
3
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
Resorts World Las Vegas announces opening date
4
LETTER: Nevada mask mandate will remain
LETTER: Nevada mask mandate will remain
5
Here’s what $363K might get you in Las Vegas home-buying market
Here’s what $363K might get you in Las Vegas home-buying market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST