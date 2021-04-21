Gusty winds, Wednesday high of 79 forecast for Las Vegas

A partly sunny Las Vegas sky will clear gradually Wednesday while winds will gust up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds in Las Vegas could reach close to 30 mph Wednesday, April 21, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast high is 79, just about normal.

Thursday will see reduced winds and a high near 80.

“There’s a very small risk of some showers on Thursday,” said weather service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

After the cold front moves through, temperatures will rise for the weekend with a high near 87 on Friday, an 87 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday.

A red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for northwest Arizona. Steady southwest winds gusting to 35 mph combined with low humidity will create conditions when any spark could allow flames to spread rapidly.

