Halloween forecast for Las Vegas: Chilly, windy

Prolonged warm and dry conditions in Southern Nevada’s Nevada may soon turn more seasonable.

The chill is coming! Las Vegas may see 60s, rain at end of week

The Climate Prediction Center shows the odds of temperatures being above or below normal or normal for Oct. 31 through Nov. 6, 2024. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Climate Prediction Center shows the odds of precipitation being above or below normal or normal for Oct. 31 through Nov. 6, 2024. (Wes Rand/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Warm conditions are expected to be replaced by more seasonable temperatures after the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service says the threat of scattered rain will last into evening hours. (Caitlin Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High temperatures by early next week could be sub-70 degrees, says the National Weather Service.

Until then, the heat continues. Thursday and Friday highs should be around 85. Saturday and Sunday will be2 to 3 degrees higher, forecasters say. The normal high is 79 this time of year.

Warm weather continues for the Vegas area, with temps remaining 5 to 8 deg above normal into the weekend. Afternoon breezes can be expected daily, but peak winds will be fairly modest. Enjoy the nice weather! #azwx, #nvwx, #cawx pic.twitter.com/NDYwAG59vc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 23, 2024

“Warm weather continues for the Vegas area, with temps remaining 5 to 8 deg above normal into the weekend,” the Las Vegas office of the weather service said in a Wednesday post on X. “Afternoon breezes can be expected daily, but peak winds will be fairly modest. Enjoy the nice weather!”

Temperatures will feel more fall-like with an 81 projected for Monday and 68 on Tuesday.

“It looks like a pretty strong low pressure front moving through the Great Basin and into the Mojave,” said meteorologist Jenn Varian. “Normally when the temps drop like that we will get some windy conditions as well.”

Winds can be expected to elevate Monday or Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop close to 50.

Chilly night for trick-or-treating?

The local office doesn’t have a forecast for Halloween trick-or-treating hours, but it could be chilly on Oct. 31.

Cooler weather may stick around in the new month with the Climate Prediction Center forecasting a 33 to 40 percent chance of cooler-than-normal temperatures for the first week of November.

The CPC’s moisture outlook for the same time period calls for near normal rainfall for the eastern half of Nevada with a 33 to 40 percent chance of below normal precipitation of the western half of the state.

Las Vegas has not had measurable rain since July 13 when the airport received .08 of an inch. That’s 103 consecutive days as of Thursday.

But that is not even halfway to the record. Harry Reid International Airport went 240 days without measurable rain in 2020, the longest dry spell since weather records began in 1937, Varian said.

