Hazy Las Vegas sky conditions prevail, but 20% chance of afternoon rain

Hazy sky conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

An air quality advisory continues through the weekend for Las Vegas because of wildfire smoke blowing in from California. The high on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, will be about 108, according to the National Weather Service. (Marvin Clemons/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high near 108 is forecast with light and variable winds.

The high at McCarran International Airport reached 111 on Friday, the 51st day of a high of 100 or higher and the eighth day with a high of 110 or higher. That streak is 10 days in 1961.

Widespread haze is forecast for Sunday with a high expected around 107. Winds will be light and variable.

You probably saw it coming. We're extending our #AirQuality #SmokeOzoneAdvisory thru the weekend due to #wildfire smoke.

☁️Stay indoors when you smell or see smoke.

☁️Limit outdoor activity.

☁️Keep windows and doors closed. For more information: https://t.co/fp2XcnBWhm pic.twitter.com/lniXcFG2d6 — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) August 21, 2020

Air quality advisory

The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued an air quality advisory through Sunday, saying effects of smoke from regional wildfires will put ozone quality in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) level and the air quality index will be moderate for particulates.

“While a return to breezy southwesterly afternoon winds will improve valley ventilation, we are continuing to monitor the fires causing the smoke impacts,” the advisory stated.

Smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation. Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath even in healthy people. A seasonal ozone advisory is in effect.

Forecast highs next week are around 107, about 5 degrees above normal.

Through Thursday, the average August temperature at McCarran was 95.7 degrees. That’s the daily highs and lows averaged out. The record for August is 94.4, set in 2018.

