Las Vegas Valley sees a few storms, including Henderson, Red Rock

A few thunderstorms are popping up across Las Vegas as the valley continues to suffer from an extended heat wave.

Cars avoid a flooded Buffalo Road in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A storm develops near Interstate 215 and Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas on Aug. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Although some residents saw clouds and even rain on the outskirts of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said the dry spell will reach 121 days Thursday.

“There’s a cell down around Anthem, Henderson Executive Airport and Inspirada,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said of the rain clouds over the area around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Another storm cell was spotted near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, but because the rain wasn’t expected to get anywhere near McCarran International Airport, the dry spell for measurable rain continued.

Flash flood on Buffalo by Post Rd., most drivers being very cautious pic.twitter.com/oCZoqkaOGU — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile the temperatures continue to break daily high records as the weather service extends the excessive heat warning into Friday.

The Tuesday high at McCarran International Airport was 114, well above the 111 mark set in 1992. The Wednesday high was recorded at 113, breaking the 1992 record of 111 as well.

Thursday’s record is 110 degrees, but the day is predicted to reach 112.

The normal high for this time of year is 102.

Photos of the small flash flood area along Buffalo Drive near Post Road in southwest Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/HCgS9UBM9d — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) August 20, 2020

“It may be a very slow descent back to normal,” said meteorologist Chris Outler. “Maybe we’ll get below the excessive heat levels by the weekend.”

It will be the 49th consecutive day of 100 degrees or higher, the second-longest streak in Las Vegas weather history. It will also be the sixth straight day with a high of 110 or more. The record is 10 days, but the streak could end with highs around 107 forecast for the weekend.

Wet pavement on the southwest side of the #LasVegas Valley! 🌧️🌧️ Keep in mind… we haven't seen rain in over 120 days at McCarran (and much of the Valley).

⚠️ Roads will be VERY SLICK due to a build up of grime, dirt and oils. DRIVE CAREFULLY! ⚠️#VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/uFEPr0JLO1 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 19, 2020

Warm start, hazy skies

Wednesday’s morning lows were in the lower 90s across the valley, almost identical to the Tuesday lows that bottomed out at 90 at McCarran.

Tuesday morning’s low of 89 was 3 degrees higher than the previous highest low of 86, set in 2018. The record low for Aug. 19 is 90, set in 2018.

The weather service showed a reading of 90 just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. By 8 a.m. the reading was 95. At 11 a.m., it was 104.

Smoke from several wildfires to the west has created hazy skies Wednesday.

Need to conserve energy

Las Vegas-area residents have been asked to conserve power, especially between 2 and 9 p.m, according to NV Energy.

The utility asked consumers to turn off lights and to set thermostats no lower than 78 degrees unless needed for medical situations, among other conservation measures.

Record heat in Nevada and much of the West has caused a huge demand that has resulted in some rolling blackouts in parts of California.

Cooling stations

Additional day shelters and cooling stations are open during the excessive heat warning that expires Friday. Masks must be worn to enter the facilities. They include:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, open 24 hours

—Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday though Friday

— Share Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St., open 8 a.m.- 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon daily for hydration only

— American Legion, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, open on days with temperatures over 112 degrees from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. There is also an outside cooling station for pets on leashes.

— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, open 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 742 Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite, open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday.

— The Salvation Army at 35 W. Owens Ave. is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter. The Shade Tree at 1 W. Owens Ave. is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day through Sept. 30 as a daytime shelter for women and children.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.