Henderson, east valley received greatest rainfall, data says

Areas east of The Strip and southeast Henderson received the most inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After monsoon moisture brought flooding in downtown Las Vegas and other parts of the valley, several parts of the valley received over an inch of rain.

Areas east of The Strip and southeast Henderson received the most rain in the past 24 hours, , according to Clark County Regional Flood Control District data.

In Henderson, a City of Henderson water tank site near Equestrian Drive and Foothills Drive detected 0.98 inches of rain, and a sensor in a channel off of South Boulder Highway and South Pueblo Boulevard detected 0.94 inches. An area east of the Southern Nevada Water Authority River Mountain Water Treatment Facility detected 0.94 inches, as well.

Enjoying the show in Henderson pic.twitter.com/rTsEt3I3q2 — Sabrina Schnur (@sabrina_schnur) July 29, 2022

Henderson residents shared videos of their neighborhoods with heavy rainfall and pooling in the streets.

The area with the greatest amount of rain was detected at a portion of the Las Vegas Wash in Henderson near Chimera Golf Club with 1.34 inches measured. Two other sensors in Las Vegas Wash near Lake Las Vegas detected 0.79 and 0.83 inches of rain.

Las Vegas Valley locals took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the rainfall.

I gotta say, I haven’t seen anything like this here in years. Almost constant lightning across the sky, rain blowing in sheets, streets filling up, flash flood warning. Still nothing compared to other places, but for Vegas/Henderson, this is a big one. — Grandpa Beer (@GrandpaBeer) July 29, 2022

On the east side of The Strip, sensors at the Tropicana Wash at University Center Drive and at a pump station on West Desert Inn Road and East Las Vegas Boulevard detected 1.02 inches and 1.06 inches of rain, respectively.

A sensor located by South Eastern Avenue and East Twain Avenue detected 0.91 inches. Just south of the sensor, South Eastern Avenue and East Flamingo Road recorded a wind gust of 71 mph, according to meteorologist Barry Pierce.

The Mountain’s Edge and Southern Highlands neighborhoods in the southwest valley, along with Floyd Lamb Park and Tule Springs Ranch in the northwest valley, received some of the lowest rainfall totals of around 0.04 inches of rain.

Other valley standouts include a basin near Rhodes Ranch Golf Club on Warm Springs and Fort Apache roads (1.06), a Las Vegas Valley Water District reservoir near Rainbow and Oakey boulevards (0.94) and an area northeast of the Clark County Shooting Range (0.94).

In total, seven people were rescued from flood waters in Las Vegas, the city said in a statement Friday.

To view the full set of rainfall data, visit ccrfcd.org.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.