More storms possible after night of rain, flooding in Las Vegas

A rare humid morning in Las Vegas foreshadowed the possibility of more storms Friday, following a night of heavy monsoonal rains and lightning.

The area of Bonneville and 11th Street turns to a small river

Visitors walk at the Fremont Street Experience as a storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lights are out at the Fremont Street Canopy on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The cause of the outage wasn't immediately clear, although the outage came during the storm. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Street flooding at East Charleston Boulevard and Spencer Street on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miguel Reyes waits for a tow truck after a metal plate was missing along Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas and his vehicle rolled into it and got a wheel stuck late Thursday, July 28, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lightning strikes across the skyline on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A motorcyclist rides through the flooded South Sixth Street at Sweeney Avenue as a storm moves through the area on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A car drives though floodwaters on West Washington Ave. near North Main St. on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada DOT workers work to clear floodwaters from West Washington Ave. near North Main St. on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada DOT workers work to clear floodwaters from West Washington Ave. near North Main St. on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow said the area has a 40 percent chance of rain between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday.

Thursday night saw heavy rain sweep through the valley, where more than an inch was recorded in central Las Vegas and the Strip. Friday morning was met with a high of 101 and 65 percent humidity at Harry Reid International Airport as of 9 a.m., following reports of sporadic flooding the previous night in roads and casinos.

Gorelow said that after several years of less active monsoon seasons, Thursday night’s storm brought the heaviest July rainfall the valley has experienced since 2018.

“Personally, it was one of the best storms I have seen in 20 years,” he said. “I haven’t seen lightning like that in a very long time.”

The weather service measured 0.32 inches at the airport, where the agency takes official measurements. But the Clark County Regional Flood Control District measured rainfall up to an inch in downtown Las Vegas, near the Strip and in the outskirts of the valley, according to online rainfall data.

Meteorologist Barry Pierce said the strongest wind gust was 71 mph at Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue.

Two cells moved into the south suburbs shortly after 10 p.m., one over Henderson and the other near Sloan.

At 10:12 p.m., NV Energy reported about 7,300 customers without power, with most in the central and eastern parts of the valley. There were small outages throughout the valley Friday morning, with the most significant in the 89101 ZIP code, where more than 200 customers were without power as of about 11 a.m., according to the NV Energy website.

There were also unconfirmed reports of water damage inside the Circa sportsbook and Caesars Palace on Thursday night.

Dayna Calkins, a spokeswoman for Caesars Entertainment, said some properties had minor damage during the storm but were operating normally on Friday with repairs underway.

In the storm’s aftermath, about 15 intersections or streets were closed as of 11:35 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to 330 calls between 9 p.m. and midnight, most of which were related to the storm, the city said in a statement Friday morning.

Seven people were rescued from floodwaters, and firefighters assisted with 22 accidents and 15 outside fires.

Downtown damage

A Las Vegas Review-Journal photographer said all of the lights on the Fremont Street Experience were out, as well as some lighting at the Golden Nugget.

Winds were blowing 40 to 50 mph in downtown Las Vegas around 9 p.m. A gust of 54 mph was recorded at Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway on the north side, said Trevor Boucher of the National Weather Service.

Around 9:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee said there were about eight vehicle crashes valleywide since the rain began about an hour earlier.

One vehicle was stuck under floodwaters at South Commerce Street and West Charleston Boulevard, according to Lee. He said water continued to rise in the area of Maryland Parkway and Charleston.

“There is a tree fallen at Stewart and 13th Street which is partially blocking the road,” Lee said earlier.

Just south of downtown, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center experienced minor flooding from the storm, but it did not disrupt hospital operations, hospital spokesperson Mussi Marissa said.

Widespread rain

Several areas in the valley had received nearly an inch or more of rain overnight, according to the Flood Control District’s online rainfall gauges. They included: Desert Inn Road and Las Vegas Boulevard (1.06), the Tropicana Wash at Flamingo Road and University Center Drive (1.02), downtown Las Vegas at Clark Avenue and Third Street (0.91), the far southwest valley near the Chimera Golf Club (1.34), south of Heritage Park in Henderson (0.98) and the far west valley near the Rhodes Ranch Golf Club (1.06).

Many parts of the valley received a half-inch or more, and pea-sized hail was reported in Henderson.

And now with hail pic.twitter.com/uzyc77xXs3 — Carri Geer Thevenot (@CarriGeer) July 29, 2022

Earlier Thursday, two storm cells of moderate strength approached Las Vegas from the north around 7:45 p.m., prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for the northern half of the valley. Rain began falling around the north 215 Beltway around 8:35 p.m. before moving south.

Harry Reid International Airport saw some departure delays, with some averaging about 50 minutes.

The Regional Flood Control District said in a tweet that the water depth rose to more than 16 feet in the Tropicana Detention Basin near Russell Road and Decatur Boulevard as of about 10:30 p.m., although there was still “lots of capacity left in the basin.”

DMV delayed opening Friday

From Nevada DMV on Twitter: “The DMV office at 7170 N. Decatur in LV will have a delayed opening Friday morning due to water damage in several offices. Watch our website for updates.” As of late Thursday, it was unknown whether more valley businesses were impacted by the storm.

Could repeat Friday evening

Pierce said the storms could repeat on Friday.

“We are stuck in the same monsoon pattern,” he said. “Storms move south from Lincoln County and any time from 6 to 10 p.m. could be another show with lightning, rain and winds to 60 mph.”

A chance of rain is forecast each day for the coming week. Highs will be around 100 with lows in the lower 80s.

Monsoon rains have been scarce in recent Las Vegas summers, but the valley has seen at least three widespread storms in just two weeks.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter. Contact RJ staff writer Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Review-Journal reporters David Wilson and Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.