Monsoon rain returns to Las Vegas, minor flooding reported

Scattered thunderstorms have been seen across parts of the Las Vegas Valley, with the potential for more through 11 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.

Yadi Hernandez, left, an Elvis busker who declined to give his name, and Abigail Telles Castillo take shelter under an umbrella during a brief rainfall at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Monday, July 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Cars drive through a flooded road on Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

People run to their cars during a brief rainfall at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Monday, July 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Storm cloud cover facing West in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cars drive through a flooded road on Silverado Ranch Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Storm cloud cover facing West in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Rina Williamson of Las Vegas sells umbrellas and other souvenirs during a brief rainfall at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on the Strip Monday, July 25, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Storm cloud cover in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Storm cloud cover in the Arts District in Las Vegas, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

After a short, hot break, monsoonal moisture is making a comeback in the Las Vegas Valley.

Scattered thunderstorms have been seen across parts of the valley Monday, with the potential for more through 11 p.m, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood warning was issued for central Clark County on Monday afternoon. The warning expired at 5:45 p.m.

Earlier this month, Harry Reid International Aiport received its first measurable rain since late March.

Flooding on I-15 underpass just south of the highway-93 junction. #NVwx https://t.co/Mc5dq4kjBI — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 25, 2022

Meteorologist Stan Cyzyk said rain is more likely Monday evening as heat rises in the atmosphere.

Moderate rain cells were over the Spring Mountains shortly after noon Monday. Northern parts of the valley, including Centennial Hills, saw some showers. Heavy rain fell at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hey @Pirelli, we’re gonna need some rain tires! pic.twitter.com/I1YVMHLDq5 — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) July 25, 2022

A storm system that brought showers, flooding and a dust storm near Peach Tree and Kingman, Arizona, area Sunday evening. Rain also fell on the Lake Mead National Recreation area, primarily on the Arizona side.

Meteorologist John Adair said the system is expected to stay in the area for a few days, bringing a chance of monsoonal moisture each day.

While temperatures will be a bit below average, the moisture will increase the relative humidity for the coming days.

The high Monday should be around 103 at the airport. East-southeast winds will be between 9 and 13 mph.

The Tuesday low should be near 87 before rising to about 102. The sky should be mostly sunny with wind and potential rain conditions the same as Monday.

While temperatures will be a bit below average, the moisture will increase the relative humidity for the coming days.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.