High wind warning coming for Mother’s Day in Las Vegas

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the Las Vegas Valley from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, which is Mother’s Day.

Residents and visitors of Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California are being urged to be extra vigilant about fire, wind and dust dangers this weekend and into next week.

Three high wind/fire warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service, extending through late Sunday. Windy conditions are expected to extend into next week.

Red flag warning for 2 days

A red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday as well as 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday for strong winds and low humidity for southern Clark County, the Spring Mountains, the Sheep Range, Lake Mead, the Colorado River Valley and the Mohave Desert into southeast California.

⚠️Windy Saturday thru Monday 💪Strongest winds Sunday

🌬️ W to SW gusts 40-60 MPH

🌊 Hazardous boating conditions Gusty winds will continue thru much of next week as well… Q: So when will it NOT be windy? A: We'll let you know, but possibly next weekend. 🙃#NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/r7IX2TURJc — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 7, 2022

West to southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected with gusts to 50 mph. Humidity levels will be around 5-15 percent.

Possible winds to 60 mph Sunday

Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are forecast for Sunday morning through Sunday evening in Northeast and western Clark County, southern Nye County, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon and Las Vegas Valley.

Communities in the area include Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Mesquite, Indian Springs, Overton, Moapa, Pahrump, Indian Springs, Boulder City, Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston.

A windy weekend is on the way with Wind Advisories in effect along with Red Flag Warnings and very high fire danger for much of the region Saturday and Sunday. #nvwx #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/DMnqbNdGck — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 6, 2022

“Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,” a warning states. “Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times, especially on Sunday. Strong and sudden crosswinds are possible and could impact travel across U.S. 95 between Indian Springs and Desert Rock Sunday afternoon. Patchy blowing dust may impact travel at times.”

It's going to be a windy weekend. On windy days like today, every little bit helps keep the dust down. You can do your part to help protect the air we share! Follow these simple tips. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XxmCfhHe2M — Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) May 6, 2022

County dust advisory

The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a dust advisory for Sunday to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust.

“Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases,” the advisory states. “Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.”

Residents are asked to consult their physician if they have a medical condition that makes them sensitive to air pollution.

⚠️ High Fire Danger This Weekend ⚠️ 🔥 Fire Weather Watch in effect for Mohave County Saturday. Area-wide Sunday.

🔥 West-southwest wind gusts 40+ mph coupled with very dry conditions.

🔥 Avoid recreating with flames or sparks this weekend! #DontBeTheSpark #NvWx #CaWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/yqV9EBKjgi — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) May 5, 2022

Las Vegas forecast

A Saturday high near 93 is expected. Winds of 17-23 mph could include gusts as high as 33 mph.

Winds will remain just as strong on Saturday night before a Sunday morning low near 64.

Sunday conditions could include patchy blowing dust after 4 p.m. with wind gusts possibly reaching 40 mph. The high should be near 84.

On Sunday night, patchy blowing dust before 11 p.m. is possible. Breezy conditions with west/southwest winds of 24 to 29 mph will decrease to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

The Monday low will be near 55 before rising to 77 as a cold front moves across the valley.

Highs early next week will be in the upper 70s with lows in the lower 50s.

