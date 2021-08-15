Hotter conditions forecast for Sunday before rain chance moves in

High temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will be about 5 degrees above normal on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will be about 5 degrees above normal on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

A high of 108 is forecast with a sunny sky and northwest winds shifting from the east-southeast in the afternoon.

Some smoke and haze in the sky will cause air quality to fall into the unhealthy for sensitive groups. People with respiratory issues are urged to stay indoors or limit their exposure to the outdoors.

There is a slight chance of monsoonal moisture in the region.

Monday’s high is forecast to rise to 109.

Moisture is a 20 percent chance for Tuesday night carrying into Wednesday morning.

Excessive heat warning

Southern Nye County and western Clark County will be under an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Sunday until 8 p.m. Monday.

Most of the warning covers southeast California, but Pahrump, Indian Springs, Desert Rock and Amargosa Valley are included.

Pahrump may see a highs between 105 and 110 while Furnace Creek in Death Valley is expected to reach 120 to 123.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service advised in the warning.

