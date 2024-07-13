Is it over? Record Las Vegas heat streak may end with monsoon activity

The National Weather Service forecasts a Saturday high of 111. If reached, it would be the 11th straight day of 110 degrees or more. The record is 10 days.

Kathy Martinez, of Las Vegas, shows a frozen water bottle she uses to keep cool on the Strip in Las Vegas, Sunday, July 7, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dust is blown into the sky, obstructing the view of the Spring Mountains, during a haboob, Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Highs to be around 110 all of the coming week

A hot weather streak that Las Vegans have never suffered through is likely to come to an end Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 111. If reached, it would be the 11th straight day of 110 degrees or more. The record is 10 days.

On Friday, Harry Reid International Airport reached a high of 115, the seventh straight day of a daily record high and the seventh straight day of 115 or higher temperatures.

A strange end to the hot spell came through the valley Friday night when a haboob that started near Kingman blew through Las Vegas on its way to California.

Visibility at the airport dropped from 10 miles to 6 within about 15 minutes and winds gusted to 41 mph. The temperature dropped from 111 to 106 during the 90-minute windstorm that ended about 8:30 p.m.

More storms are possible Saturday.

The weather service is calling for a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. The south and west parts of the valley stand the best chance of getting some rainfall. Winds could gust to 20 mph.

The risk drops to 30 percent on Saturday night, with similar chances on Sunday afternoon. A high of 109 is forecast.

The slightly cooler temperatures will be in line with the coming week as highs around 111 are forecast through much of the week with morning lows in the upper 80s.

